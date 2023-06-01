← Company Directory
Bulk MRO Industrial Supply
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Bulk MRO Industrial Supply that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Bulk MRO Industrial Supply is a global B2B platform that provides millions of products from thousands of manufacturers to large corporations, governments, and healthcare networks across Europe, North America, India, Middle East, and Africa. They specialize in logistics and fulfillment management, with exclusive arrangements with PPE manufacturers and factories in India, Japan, Vietnam, and China. They are backed by top investors and are a PPE Coalition Member, with a mission to Fight COVID globally.

    bulkmro.com
    Website
    2015
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $500M-$1B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Bulk MRO Industrial Supply

    Related Companies

    • Netflix
    • DoorDash
    • PayPal
    • Square
    • Databricks
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources