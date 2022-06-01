Driven by the desire to provide professional class building materials and services to homebuilders and remodelers across the country.Publicly traded on the NYSE, Builders FirstSource is the nation’s premier supplier of building materials and services for professional home builders and remodelers. Formed from the merger with BMC Stock Holdings, Inc., in January 2021, the combined company is a powerhouse in the building products, prefabricated components, and value-added services to customers both large and small. With approximately 550 locations in 40 states, a market presence in 85 of the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas, the resulting company has significant geographic diversity and a balanced end market exposure. We have the ability to sustain a long-term, aggressive growth strategy. Our collective strength combines unmatched national market coverage with local focus, benefiting multi-regional production builders, local builders and contractors. Our employees know that while superior customer service begins at each location, Builders FirstSource’s unparalleled resources extend our service advantage through supply chain efficiencies, technology enhancements and product diversification. As a company we are focused on getting things done right and on building a successful future, for customers, vendors and employees.Due to the complexity of the building industry, Builders FirstSource manages a variety of operations with a large selection of career opportunities throughout the country. With long-tenured employees, it is evident that we believe in promoting from within, offer a competitive benefits package and provide job satisfaction across the board. Now is the time to be part of building something truly special.