← Company Directory
Brown & Brown
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Solution Architect

  • All Solution Architect Salaries

Brown & Brown Solution Architect Salaries

The average Solution Architect total compensation in United States at Brown & Brown ranges from $92.4K to $129K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Brown & Brown's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

$99K - $117K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$92.4K$99K$117K$129K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Solution Architect submissions at Brown & Brown to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Brown & Brown?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Solution Architect offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at Brown & Brown in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $128,700. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Brown & Brown for the Solution Architect role in United States is $92,400.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Brown & Brown

Related Companies

  • Airbnb
  • Dropbox
  • Square
  • Snap
  • Lyft
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources