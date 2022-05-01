← Company Directory
Brown & Brown
Brown & Brown Salaries

Brown & Brown's salary ranges from $50,745 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $259,590 for a Actuary at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Brown & Brown. Last updated: 6/6/2025

$160K

Accountant
$143K
Actuary
$260K
Business Analyst
$50.7K

Data Analyst
$111K
Sales
$94.9K
Software Engineer
$142K
Solution Architect
$108K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Brown & Brown is Actuary at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $259,590. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Brown & Brown is $110,550.

Other Resources