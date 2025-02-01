All Software Engineer Salaries
Software Engineer compensation in United States at Bridgewater Associates ranges from $245K per year for L3 to $353K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $300K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Bridgewater Associates's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
$245K
$193K
$0
$51.9K
L4
$280K
$221K
$0
$59K
L5
$353K
$263K
$2K
$87.5K
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
No salaries found
