Software Engineer compensation in United States at Braze ranges from $168K per year for Software Engineer 1 to $362K per year for Senior Software Engineer 2. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $235K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Braze's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/28/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
$168K
$126K
$32.5K
$9.3K
Software Engineer 2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineer 1
$352K
$193K
$139K
$20.5K
Senior Software Engineer 2
$362K
$210K
$120K
$31.7K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
