Brainly is the world's largest peer-to-peer learning community for students, parents and teachers. At brainly.com, and its group of websites around the world, students connect to both receive and offer help with homework problems and questions. The unique opportunity for students to freely ask questions and gain the confidence that comes from helping others and inspires students to learn in a collaborative community that receives more than 350 million users each month.Based in Kraków, Poland, with its US headquarters in New York City, Brainly is currently available in 35 countries. The total funding from current investors, including Naspers, General Catalyst Partners, Point Nine Capital, Runa Capital and Learn Capital equals $150M.