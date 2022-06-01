← Company Directory
Brainly
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Brainly that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Brainly is the world's largest peer-to-peer learning community for students, parents and teachers. At brainly.com, and its group of websites around the world, students connect to both receive and offer help with homework problems and questions. The unique opportunity for students to freely ask questions and gain the confidence that comes from helping others and inspires students to learn in a collaborative community that receives more than 350 million users each month.Based in Kraków, Poland, with its US headquarters in New York City, Brainly is currently available in 35 countries. The total funding from current investors, including Naspers, General Catalyst Partners, Point Nine Capital, Runa Capital and Learn Capital equals $150M.

    https://brainly.com
    Website
    2009
    Year Founded
    780
    # of Employees
    $100M-$250M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Brainly

    Related Companies

    • Kraken
    • ezCater
    • Better
    • Mentor Collective
    • Porch
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources