← Company Directory
Brainly
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Brainly Salaries

Brainly's salary ranges from $54,000 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in Poland at the low-end to $120,600 for a Marketing Operations in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Brainly. Last updated: 2/1/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Product Designer
Median $54K
Data Analyst
$67.8K
Data Scientist
$111K

How to negotiate?

Recently, I received my long-awaited FAANG offer, along with an offer from a smaller-sized company.

I have little understanding of how the negotiation process works—how to determine if there's room for negotiation and when it's appropriate to do.


Could you share your own guide on how to navigate this process? Any tips or recommendations would be greatly apprecia...

42 19
42 19
Human Resources
$71.7K
Marketing Operations
$121K
Project Manager
$75.2K
Software Engineer
$78.6K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Brainly is Marketing Operations at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $120,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Brainly is $75,192.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Brainly

Related Companies

  • Kraken
  • ezCater
  • Better
  • Mentor Collective
  • Porch
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources