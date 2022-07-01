← Company Directory
Porch
Porch Salaries

Porch's salary ranges from $20,384 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst in Mexico at the low-end to $315,972 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Porch. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Software Engineer
Median $120K
Administrative Assistant
$102K
Business Analyst
$85.4K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

56 47
Financial Analyst
$20.4K
Marketing
$209K
Sales
$88.6K
Software Engineering Manager
$316K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Porch is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $315,972. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Porch is $102,000.

