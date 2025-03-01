Product Designer compensation in United States at Booz Allen Hamilton totals $98.3K per year for Product Designer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $128K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Booz Allen Hamilton's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Product Designer
$98.3K
$98.3K
$0
$0
Staff Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Lead Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Included TitlesSubmit New Title