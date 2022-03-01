Booking Holdings Salaries

Booking Holdings's salary ranges from $45,798 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in India at the low-end to $208,950 for a Technical Program Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Booking Holdings. Last updated: 6/15/2025
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
34%
YR 3
At Booking Holdings, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)
34% vests in the 3rd-year (34.00% annually)
