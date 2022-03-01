← Company Directory
Booking Holdings
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Booking Holdings Salaries

Booking Holdings's salary ranges from $45,798 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in India at the low-end to $208,950 for a Technical Program Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Booking Holdings. Last updated: 6/15/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Software Engineer II $74.1K
Senior Software Engineer $72.6K

Backend Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $72.1K
Product Manager
Median $185K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

82 31
82 31
Business Analyst
$122K
Data Analyst
$89.6K
Data Scientist
$148K
Human Resources
$121K
Information Technologist (IT)
$92.5K
Product Designer
$45.8K
Recruiter
$58.8K
Sales
$53.9K
Technical Program Manager
$209K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

34%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Booking Holdings, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 34% vests in the 3rd-year (34.00% annually)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Booking Holdings is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $208,950. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Booking Holdings is $89,550.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Booking Holdings

Related Companies

  • Eventbrite
  • Blackstone
  • BigCommerce
  • CyberArk
  • IonQ
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources