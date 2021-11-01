← Company Directory
IonQ
IonQ Salaries

IonQ's salary ranges from $194,025 in total compensation per year for a Hardware Engineer at the low-end to $250,000 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of IonQ. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $250K
Hardware Engineer
$194K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at IonQ is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $250,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at IonQ is $222,013.

