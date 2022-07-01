Bombas is a comfort focused apparel brand with a mission to help those in need. The organization launched in 2013, after the founders learned that socks are the #1 most requested clothing item at homeless shelters. From there, they set out to solve that problem, donating a pair of socks for every pair they sell. How do you donate a lot of socks? You sell a lot. And how do you sell a lot? You make the most comfortable socks in the history of feet. Millions of pairs sold and donated later, Bombas is continuing to innovate with new socks and apparel while creating a positive impact on the community where we all work and live.