BRP Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products globally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine, offering all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles, snowmobiles, personal watercraft, pontoons, boats, jet boat and outboard engines, and related parts, accessories, and apparel. It sells its products through independent dealers and distributors and to original equipment manufacturers. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada.