Bolt (EU) Salaries

Bolt (EU)'s salary ranges from $42,119 in total compensation per year for a Sales in Estonia at the low-end to $289,433 for a Financial Analyst in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Bolt (EU). Last updated: 2/5/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L3 $96.8K
L4 $81.2K
L5 $99.6K
L6 $160K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $76K
Data Analyst
Median $47.4K

Data Scientist
Median $130K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $100K
Recruiter
Median $66.1K
Business Operations Manager
$59.5K
Business Analyst
$63.7K
Business Development
$89.2K
Customer Service
$45.4K
Financial Analyst
$289K
Product Designer
$96.5K
Project Manager
$134K
Sales
$42.1K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$79.3K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Bolt (EU), Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Bolt (EU) is Financial Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $289,433. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bolt (EU) is $85,195.

