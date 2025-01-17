Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in Estonia at Bolt (EU) ranges from €91.2K per year for L3 to €151K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in Estonia package totals €87.7K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Bolt (EU)'s total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L3 Junior Software Engineer (Entry Level) €91.2K €73.5K €17.7K €0 L4 Middle Software Engineer €76.5K €68.1K €8.4K €0 L5 Senior Software Engineer €93.8K €81.7K €12.1K €0 L6 Principal Architect €151K €102K €49.2K €0

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 At Bolt (EU), Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

What's the vesting schedule at Bolt (EU) ?

