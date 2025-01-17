Software Engineer compensation in United Kingdom at BNY Mellon ranges from $£39.1K per year to $£91.7K. The median yearly compensation in United Kingdom package totals £46.7K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BNY Mellon's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
E
£43.9K
£42.2K
£0
£1.6K
F
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
G
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
H
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
