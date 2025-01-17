Software Engineer compensation in Pittsburgh Area at BNY Mellon ranges from $85.2K per year for E to $110K per year for J. The median yearly compensation in Pittsburgh Area package totals $93.6K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BNY Mellon's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
E
$85.2K
$80.3K
$0
$4.9K
F
$98.7K
$97.2K
$0
$1.5K
G
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
H
$128K
$125K
$0
$3.3K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
No salaries found
