Software Engineer compensation in New York City Area at BNY Mellon ranges from $107K per year for E to $190K per year for L. The median yearly compensation in New York City Area package totals $135K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BNY Mellon's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
E
$107K
$102K
$0
$4.7K
F
$125K
$117K
$0
$8.9K
G
$139K
$135K
$0
$4.2K
H
$142K
$135K
$0
$7.7K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
