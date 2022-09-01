← Company Directory
BMC Software
BMC Software Salaries

BMC Software's salary ranges from $19,169 in total compensation per year for a Cybersecurity Analyst in India at the low-end to $422,100 for a Solution Architect in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of BMC Software. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
Median $34.9K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
$75.9K
Management Consultant
$348K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

55 47
55 47
Product Designer
$201K
Product Manager
$266K
Program Manager
$201K
Project Manager
$90.5K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$19.2K
Solution Architect
$422K
Technical Writer
$29.3K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at BMC Software is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $422,100. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BMC Software is $145,720.

