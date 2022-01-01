← Company Directory
Blue Yonder
Blue Yonder Salaries

Blue Yonder's salary ranges from $17,894 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) in India at the low-end to $179,100 for a Human Resources in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Blue Yonder. Last updated: 3/2/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Senior Software Engineer $35.2K
Lead Software Engineer $32.2K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $38K
Sales
Median $155K

Business Analyst
$80.4K
Data Analyst
$97.7K
Human Resources
$179K
Information Technologist (IT)
$17.9K
Product Designer
$71.9K
Product Manager
$38.7K
Project Manager
$39K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$56.9K
Software Engineering Manager
$134K
Solution Architect
$107K
Technical Program Manager
$84.6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Blue Yonder is Human Resources at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $179,100. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Blue Yonder is $71,865.

Other Resources