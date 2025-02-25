← Company Directory
Blue Yonder
Blue Yonder Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in India package at Blue Yonder totals ₹3.24M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Blue Yonder's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/25/2025

Median Package
Blue Yonder
Data Scientist
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per year
₹3.24M
Level
Senior Data Scientist
Base
₹3.14M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹98K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
6 Years
What are the career levels at Blue Yonder?

₹13.63M

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Blue Yonder in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹7,152,547. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Blue Yonder for the Data Scientist role in India is ₹3,364,788.

Other Resources