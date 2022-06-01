← Company Directory
CreatorIQ
CreatorIQ Salaries

CreatorIQ's salary ranges from $49,750 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $251,250 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of CreatorIQ. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Customer Service
$56.8K
Data Scientist
$102K
Human Resources
$126K

Product Designer
$80.4K
Sales
$49.8K
Software Engineer
$251K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at CreatorIQ is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $251,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CreatorIQ is $91,160.

