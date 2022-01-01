← Company Directory
Blue Cross Blue Shield Association
Blue Cross Blue Shield Association Salaries

Blue Cross Blue Shield Association's salary ranges from $54,270 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources at the low-end to $265,320 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. Last updated: 3/3/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $110K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $100K
Actuary
Median $110K

Business Analyst
Median $100K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $100K
Data Analyst
$126K
Human Resources
$54.3K
Product Designer
$69.7K
Product Manager
$149K
Project Manager
$111K
Solution Architect
$265K

Data Architect

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Blue Cross Blue Shield Association is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $265,320. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Blue Cross Blue Shield Association is $110,000.

