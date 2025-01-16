← Company Directory
Blue Cross Blue Shield Association
Blue Cross Blue Shield Association Business Analyst Salaries

The median Business Analyst compensation in United States package at Blue Cross Blue Shield Association totals $100K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Blue Cross Blue Shield Association's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
Blue Cross Blue Shield Association
Reporting Analyst
Phoenix, AZ
Total per year
$100K
Level
-
Base
$93K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$7.4K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
7 Years
What are the career levels at Blue Cross Blue Shield Association?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at Blue Cross Blue Shield Association in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $130,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Blue Cross Blue Shield Association for the Business Analyst role in United States is $100,440.

