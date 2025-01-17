← Company Directory
Blox
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Marketing

  • All Marketing Salaries

Blox Marketing Salaries

The average Marketing total compensation in Georgia at Blox ranges from GEL 20.4K to GEL 27.9K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Blox's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

GEL 22.1K - GEL 26.2K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
GEL 20.4KGEL 22.1KGEL 26.2KGEL 27.9K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Marketing submissions at Blox to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve GEL 83.3K+ (sometimes GEL 833K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Blox?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Marketing offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Marketing at Blox in Georgia sits at a yearly total compensation of GEL 27,921. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Blox for the Marketing role in Georgia is GEL 20,395.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Blox

Related Companies

  • Intuit
  • Uber
  • Amazon
  • Square
  • Spotify
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources