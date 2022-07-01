← Company Directory
BLADE
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about BLADE that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Blade is a rapidly growing global air mobility platform utilizing a technology-powered, asset light model with unrivaled brand recognition. Blade recently became publicly listed (BLDE) and is focused on efforts to assist the aviation industry in order to accelerate its transition from conventional aircraft to quieter, cleaner Electric Vertical Aircraft (“EVA”), expand new air mobility routes, grow our network of captive passenger infrastructure, and continue to develop our consumer-to-cockpit technology stack.

    blade.com/p/careers
    Website
    2014
    Year Founded
    100
    # of Employees
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for BLADE

    Related Companies

    • Intuit
    • Google
    • Spotify
    • Airbnb
    • Amazon
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources