Blade is a rapidly growing global air mobility platform utilizing a technology-powered, asset light model with unrivaled brand recognition. Blade recently became publicly listed (BLDE) and is focused on efforts to assist the aviation industry in order to accelerate its transition from conventional aircraft to quieter, cleaner Electric Vertical Aircraft (“EVA”), expand new air mobility routes, grow our network of captive passenger infrastructure, and continue to develop our consumer-to-cockpit technology stack.