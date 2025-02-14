← Company Directory
BlackBerry QNX
BlackBerry QNX Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Canada package at BlackBerry QNX totals CA$132K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BlackBerry QNX's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/14/2025

Median Package
company icon
BlackBerry QNX
Software Engineer
Waterloo, ON, Canada
Total per year
CA$132K
Level
L3
Base
CA$132K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
10 Years
What are the career levels at BlackBerry QNX?

CA$223K

Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At BlackBerry QNX, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at BlackBerry QNX in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$142,348. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BlackBerry QNX for the Software Engineer role in Canada is CA$104,795.

