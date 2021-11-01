← Company Directory
Coveo
Coveo Salaries

Coveo's salary ranges from $42,140 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) in Canada at the low-end to $135,675 for a Customer Success in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Coveo. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $89.2K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Customer Service
$68.1K
Customer Success
$136K

Data Analyst
$44.9K
Data Science Manager
$131K
Human Resources
$101K
Information Technologist (IT)
$42.1K
Product Manager
$92.8K
Project Manager
$75.3K
Sales Engineer
$86.6K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$79K
Technical Writer
$58.9K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Coveo is Customer Success at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $135,675. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Coveo is $82,760.

