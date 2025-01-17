← Company Directory
Binance
  Salaries
  Software Engineering Manager

  All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

Binance Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The average Software Engineering Manager total compensation in United Arab Emirates at Binance ranges from AED 956K to AED 1.31M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Binance's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

AED 1.04M - AED 1.23M
Lithuania
Common Range
Possible Range
AED 956KAED 1.04MAED 1.23MAED 1.31M
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Binance, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Binance in United Arab Emirates sits at a yearly total compensation of AED 1,309,425. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Binance for the Software Engineering Manager role in United Arab Emirates is AED 956,449.

