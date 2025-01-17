← Company Directory
Binance
Binance Recruiter Salaries

The average Recruiter total compensation in Singapore at Binance ranges from SGD 315K to SGD 430K per year.

Average Total Compensation

SGD 337K - SGD 408K
Lithuania
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 315KSGD 337KSGD 408KSGD 430K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Binance, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Recruiter at Binance in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 430,103. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Binance for the Recruiter role in Singapore is SGD 315,162.

