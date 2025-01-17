All Product Manager Salaries
Product Manager compensation in Taiwan at Binance ranges from $NT$1.24M per year to $NT$4.91M. The median yearly compensation in Taiwan package totals NT$2.74M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Binance's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
1.1
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
1.2
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
2.1
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
2.2
NT$2.77M
NT$1.98M
NT$0
NT$788K
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve NT$982K+ (sometimes NT$9.82M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Binance, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)