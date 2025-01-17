← Company Directory
Binance
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Binance Product Manager Salaries

Product Manager compensation in Taiwan at Binance ranges from $NT$1.24M per year to $NT$4.91M. The median yearly compensation in Taiwan package totals NT$2.74M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Binance's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
1.1
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
1.2
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
2.1
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
2.2
NT$2.77M
NT$1.98M
NT$0
NT$788K
View 5 More Levels
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Binance, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Binance in Taiwan sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$4,908,450. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Binance for the Product Manager role in Taiwan is NT$2,838,758.

