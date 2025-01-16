← Company Directory
Binance
  • Salaries
  • Marketing Operations

  • All Marketing Operations Salaries

Binance Marketing Operations Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Binance's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 133K - SGD 157K
Lithuania
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 124KSGD 133KSGD 157KSGD 173K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Binance, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Marketing Operations at Binance in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 173,079. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Binance for the Marketing Operations role in Singapore is SGD 124,262.

