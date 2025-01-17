← Company Directory
Binance
Binance Marketing Salaries

The average Marketing total compensation in Singapore at Binance ranges from SGD 46.4K to SGD 67.3K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Binance's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 52.6K - SGD 61.1K
Lithuania
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 46.4KSGD 52.6KSGD 61.1KSGD 67.3K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Binance, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Marketing at Binance in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 67,295. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Binance for the Marketing role in Singapore is SGD 46,371.

