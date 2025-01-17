← Company Directory
Binance
Binance Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in Singapore package at Binance totals SGD 138K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Binance's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
Binance
Data Scientist
Singapore, SG, Singapore
Total per year
SGD 138K
Level
L2
Base
SGD 118K
Stock (/yr)
SGD 0
Bonus
SGD 19.7K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
6 Years
What are the career levels at Binance?

Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Binance, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Binance in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 262,557. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Binance for the Data Scientist role in Singapore is SGD 138,155.

Other Resources