Binance
Binance Data Analyst Salaries

Data Analyst compensation in Taiwan at Binance totals NT$2.64M per year for 2.2. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Binance's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

NT$2.52M - NT$2.94M
Lithuania
Common Range
Possible Range
NT$2.19MNT$2.52MNT$2.94MNT$3.13M
Common Range
Possible Range
Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
1.1
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
1.2
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
2.1
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
2.2
NT$2.64M
NT$1.83M
NT$0
NT$811K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Binance, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Analyst at Binance in Taiwan sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$3,131,582. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Binance for the Data Analyst role in Taiwan is NT$2,194,784.

Other Resources