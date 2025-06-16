← Company Directory
Binance
Binance Copywriter Salaries

The average Copywriter total compensation in United Kingdom at Binance ranges from £127K to £174K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Binance's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

£136K - £165K
Lithuania
Common Range
Possible Range
£127K£136K£165K£174K
Common Range
Possible Range

£122K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Binance, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Copywriter at Binance in United Kingdom sits at a yearly total compensation of £173,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Binance for the Copywriter role in United Kingdom is £127,427.

