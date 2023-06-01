Bigbelly is a company that provides smart waste and recycling systems for public spaces. Their solar-powered, sensor-equipped stations communicate real-time status to collection crews, enabling efficiencies. The cloud-connected, web-based platform delivers actionable insights into waste operations. Bigbelly's suite of stations includes a patented, smart, compacting model and a smart standard capacity model. The integrated solution provides an intelligent fleet with 5x increased capacity where it is needed most. The platform can also be extended to host other smart city technologies and applications.