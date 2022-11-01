← Company Directory
BHP
BHP Salaries

BHP's salary ranges from $78,464 in total compensation per year for a Hardware Engineer at the low-end to $194,281 for a Accountant at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of BHP. Last updated: 2/9/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $103K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Accountant
$194K
Corporate Development
$121K

Data Scientist
$128K
Geological Engineer
$146K
Hardware Engineer
$78.5K
Mechanical Engineer
$138K
Product Designer
$101K
Solution Architect
$150K
Technical Program Manager
$181K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at BHP is Accountant at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $194,281. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BHP is $132,556.

