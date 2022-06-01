← Company Directory
Better
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Better that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Founded in 2016, Better is a digital-first homeownership company whose services include mortgage, real estate, title, and homeowners insurance. We leverage creative technology and innovation to make the homebuying journey more approachable and understandable.Our company is made up of driven, passionate people who bring their unique backgrounds and perspectives to everything we do. We are committed to fostering diversity, multiculturalism, and inclusion. We see the value in each person's perspective and recognize their talents, regardless of what the market says. We believe it's important to nurture a company culture that encourages curiosity and passion—from employee resource groups and learning opportunities to team outings and community outreach.

    http://www.better.com
    Website
    2014
    Year Founded
    5,700
    # of Employees
    $1B-$10B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Better

    Related Companies

    • Kraken
    • Vanguard
    • Cox Automotive
    • Cardinal Financial
    • Guaranteed Rate
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources