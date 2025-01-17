← Company Directory
Best Buy
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

  • Minneapolis-St. Paul Area

Best Buy Product Manager Salaries in Minneapolis-St. Paul Area

Product Manager compensation in Minneapolis-St. Paul Area at Best Buy ranges from $112K per year for GL8 to $192K per year for GL10. The median yearly compensation in Minneapolis-St. Paul Area package totals $154K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Best Buy's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
GL6
Product Specialist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
GL7
Product Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
GL8
Associate Product Manager
$112K
$97.4K
$0
$15K
GL9
Product Manager
$161K
$133K
$0
$28K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
What are the career levels at Best Buy?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Best Buy in Minneapolis-St. Paul Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $204,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Best Buy for the Product Manager role in Minneapolis-St. Paul Area is $147,581.

