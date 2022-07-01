Company Directory
Bennett Thrasher
    For four decades, Bennett Thrasher LLP has provided clients with strategic business guidance and solutions. Our unwavering dedication to our core values, client service and collaboration has catapulted us into the ranks of the largest and fastest-growing certified public accounting and consulting firms. With a global reach and strong local ties, we provide businesses and high-net worth individuals with professional tax, audit, advisory and business process outsourcing services. Our family-oriented “Better Together” approach is grounded in diverse thinking and enables our clients to become more efficient and profitable. Our commitment to diversity and to our community is an essential part of who we are, and it reflects the values on which our firm was founded.

    http://www.btcpa.net
    1980
    450
    $50M-$100M
