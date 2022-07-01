← Company Directory
Benchmark Research
    Industry leader, specializing in conduct of Investigational Vaccine Trials. We have 6 Clinical Sites around the United States - Austin, Ft. Worth, San Angelo, New Orleans, Sacramento and San Francisco.Benchmark's superior team of motivated and focused investigators offers clinical trials experience in a wide range of therapeutic areas. Our knowledgeable investigators enthusiastically embrace clinical research and the opportunities that new therapies bring to the marketplace and patients. Dedication and experience aside, our investigators are also highly trained in GCP and FDA regulations.

    http://www.benchmarkresearch.net
    1997
    150
    $10M-$50M
