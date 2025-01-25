Software Engineer compensation in United States at Benchling ranges from $199K per year for L1 to $372K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $320K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Benchling's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
$199K
$131K
$66.3K
$1.1K
Software Engineer 2
$229K
$150K
$79.1K
$0
Software Engineer 3
$299K
$180K
$117K
$2.5K
Software Engineer 4
$372K
$206K
$166K
$0
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Benchling, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
