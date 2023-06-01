Belmont Medical Technologies provides fluid and patient temperature management solutions for medical facilities, military combat fields, and EMS settings. Their premier product, the Belmont® Rapid Infuser RI-2, uses electromagnetic induction heating for precise control of fluid temperature and flow rate. They also offer the portable and battery-operated buddy lite™ for blood and fluid warming. Belmont's recent acquisition includes minimally invasive body temperature management solutions, such as the Allon® and CritiCool® systems, designed to enable healthcare providers to manage patient body temperature.