Belmont Medical Technologies
    Belmont Medical Technologies provides fluid and patient temperature management solutions for medical facilities, military combat fields, and EMS settings. Their premier product, the Belmont® Rapid Infuser RI-2, uses electromagnetic induction heating for precise control of fluid temperature and flow rate. They also offer the portable and battery-operated buddy lite™ for blood and fluid warming. Belmont's recent acquisition includes minimally invasive body temperature management solutions, such as the Allon® and CritiCool® systems, designed to enable healthcare providers to manage patient body temperature.

    https://belmontmedtech.com
    1980
    126
    $10M-$50M
