BauBax Lifestyle LLC is a product design firm based in Delaware. They design and manufacture creative lifestyle products. They acquired BauBax LLC in June 2020. The BauBax brand was founded in July 2015 and gained popularity with the launch of the Baubax 1.0 Travel Jacket on Kickstarter, raising $9.2 million. In 2018, they launched the Baubax 2.0, which became the most funded fashion product ever on Kickstarter, raising close to $4 million.