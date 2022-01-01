← Company Directory
BASF
BASF Salaries

BASF's salary ranges from $21,173 in total compensation per year for a Accountant in China at the low-end to $345,265 for a Venture Capitalist in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of BASF. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Data Scientist
Median $103K
Mechanical Engineer
Median $160K
Software Engineer
Median $59.5K

Accountant
$21.2K
Business Analyst
$121K
Chemical Engineer
$102K
Data Analyst
$49.7K
Data Science Manager
$99.5K
Financial Analyst
$116K
Hardware Engineer
$135K
Human Resources
$44.3K
Legal
$186K
Management Consultant
$173K
Marketing
$168K
Product Manager
$80.2K
Project Manager
$116K
Sales
$157K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$64K
Technical Program Manager
$74.4K
Venture Capitalist
$345K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at BASF is Venture Capitalist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $345,265. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BASF is $109,468.

