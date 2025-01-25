← Company Directory
BASF
  • Salaries
  • Accountant

  • All Accountant Salaries

BASF Accountant Salaries

The average Accountant total compensation in China at BASF ranges from CN¥130K to CN¥177K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BASF's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

CN¥139K - CN¥168K
Germany
Common Range
Possible Range
CN¥130KCN¥139KCN¥168KCN¥177K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at BASF?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Accountant at BASF in China sits at a yearly total compensation of CN¥176,886. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BASF for the Accountant role in China is CN¥129,615.

Other Resources