Company Directory
BasePoint Academy
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about BasePoint Academy that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    BasePoint Academy is a teen outpatient program that addresses mental health and substance abuse issues. Their program is designed to incorporate the realities of today's adolescent experience, including social media and technology. They use a holistic curriculum that integrates multiple modalities and includes access to providers and peer-to-peer support. They work to establish trust within their community and extend that to the teen's support system through family meetings and multifamily support opportunities. Their Psychiatrist, Dr. Robert Strayhan, is board certified and has been working with teens for over 25 years. Their goal is to steward teens toward healthy decision making and boundary setting.

    https://basepointacademy.com
    Website
    2019
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for BasePoint Academy

    Related Companies

    • LinkedIn
    • Apple
    • Pinterest
    • Square
    • Google
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources