BasePoint Academy is a teen outpatient program that addresses mental health and substance abuse issues. Their program is designed to incorporate the realities of today's adolescent experience, including social media and technology. They use a holistic curriculum that integrates multiple modalities and includes access to providers and peer-to-peer support. They work to establish trust within their community and extend that to the teen's support system through family meetings and multifamily support opportunities. Their Psychiatrist, Dr. Robert Strayhan, is board certified and has been working with teens for over 25 years. Their goal is to steward teens toward healthy decision making and boundary setting.