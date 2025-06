BNED has a long, rich legacy of serving the education industry. It began in 1965, when founder Leonard Riggio opened his first bookstore, the Student Book Exchange, in New York Cityโ€™s Greenwich Village. Three years later, Mr. Riggio opened the first on-campus, contract-managed bookstore at Queensborough Community College, with additional contract-managed campus stores following soon after. In 1971, Mr. Riggio acquired the flagship Barnes & Noble trade name and within a few years expanded the companyโ€™s reach to more than 40 Barnes & Noble College on-campus stores in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Over the next few decades, Barnes & Noble College continued to grow its store footprint.