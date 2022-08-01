← Company Directory
Barnes and Noble Education
    BNED has a long, rich legacy of serving the education industry. It began in 1965, when founder Leonard Riggio opened his first bookstore, the Student Book Exchange, in New York City’s Greenwich Village. Three years later, Mr. Riggio opened the first on-campus, contract-managed bookstore at Queensborough Community College, with additional contract-managed campus stores following soon after. In 1971, Mr. Riggio acquired the flagship Barnes & Noble trade name and within a few years expanded the company’s reach to more than 40 Barnes & Noble College on-campus stores in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Over the next few decades, Barnes & Noble College continued to grow its store footprint.

    bned.com
    Website
    1886
    Year Founded
    4,560
    # of Employees
    $1B-$10B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

